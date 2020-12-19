RING X PLATFORM Hits Market Capitalization of $6.21 Million (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. During the last seven days, RING X PLATFORM has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RING X PLATFORM coin can currently be bought for $0.0453 or 0.00000189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RING X PLATFORM has a total market cap of $6.21 million and $1.10 million worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00140919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00022595 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $177.55 or 0.00742875 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00176318 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.18 or 0.00368927 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00075382 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00118600 BTC.

RING X PLATFORM Profile

RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 452,372,597 coins and its circulating supply is 137,238,095 coins. The official website for RING X PLATFORM is ringx.io. The official message board for RING X PLATFORM is medium.com/@ringplatform.

