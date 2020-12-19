Ripio Credit Network Trading 3.8% Lower This Week (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for $0.0405 or 0.00000174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $20.59 million and approximately $544,804.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004293 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000055 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

