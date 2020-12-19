Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on RAD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rite Aid from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Rite Aid from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Rite Aid from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Rite Aid from $9.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rite Aid presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.75.

NYSE:RAD traded down $1.41 on Friday, reaching $18.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,936,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,709,562. Rite Aid has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.33.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.45. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Rite Aid will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAD. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Rite Aid by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Rite Aid by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Rite Aid by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Rite Aid by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

