RLI (NYSE:RLI) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of RLI (NYSE:RLI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RLI. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLI from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.50.

Shares of RLI stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.45. The stock had a trading volume of 549,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,279. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.65 and its 200 day moving average is $89.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 0.37. RLI has a twelve month low of $66.02 and a twelve month high of $110.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.52. RLI had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $233.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RLI will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This is a boost from RLI’s previous None dividend of $1.23. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $114,941.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in RLI by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of RLI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of RLI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $437,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of RLI by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $890,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

