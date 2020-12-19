Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Rocket Companies Inc.is a holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Rocket Companies Inc.is based in DETROIT. “

RKT has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $28.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Rocket Companies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Rocket Companies has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.20.

RKT traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.64. 13,530,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,812,533. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $34.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.71.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 163.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $702,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $597,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,516,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,036,000.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

