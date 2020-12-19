Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Shares Up 1.9%

Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) shares were up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.50. Approximately 561 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

Several research firms recently commented on RSGUF. TD Securities upgraded Rogers Sugar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded Rogers Sugar from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Rogers Sugar from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th.

Get Rogers Sugar alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.70.

About Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF)

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.