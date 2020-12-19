Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Fresnillo Plc (FRES.L) (LON:FRES) Price Target to GBX 1,100

Fresnillo Plc (FRES.L) (LON:FRES) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) in a research note released on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on Fresnillo Plc (FRES.L) from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 876.22 ($11.45).

Shares of FRES stock opened at GBX 1,139.50 ($14.89) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.40 billion and a PE ratio of 42.36. Fresnillo Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 456.51 ($5.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,379.50 ($18.02). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,145.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,128.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.69.

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. Fresnillo Plc has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

