Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.68.

RY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of RY opened at $81.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.92 and its 200 day moving average is $73.19. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $84.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.73. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $11.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. Royal Bank of Canada’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.811 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RY. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 39.2% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 160.8% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 40.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, loans, investment products, payments, international trade, and business advice services. This segment offers financial products and services through branches, automated teller machines, and mobile sales network.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.