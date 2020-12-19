Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Receives $62.13 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.13.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $67.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,424,000 after purchasing an additional 334,645 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 79.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,411,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,076,000 after buying an additional 1,067,748 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 29.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,497,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,308,000 after buying an additional 338,370 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,853,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 972,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,934,000 after acquiring an additional 434,662 shares during the last quarter. 60.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCL traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,961,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,791,119. Royal Caribbean Group has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $135.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.83.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($5.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.92) by ($0.70). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of ($33.69) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 101.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -17.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.