SafeCoin (SAFE) Trading 8% Lower This Week

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 19th. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0223 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $618,018.73 and $51.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded down 8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,486.41 or 1.00130822 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00022800 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.33 or 0.00470376 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00007688 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.39 or 0.00679553 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00144355 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org.

SafeCoin Coin Trading

SafeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

