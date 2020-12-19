Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.70.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SAND shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sandstorm Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. CIBC boosted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $16.00 to $16.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.25 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James set a $10.00 price target on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

SAND opened at $7.29 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $10.63.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.19 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAND. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 8.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,569,783 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $173,609,000 after buying an additional 1,572,123 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 216.5% in the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,683 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,489,000 after buying an additional 1,174,280 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 85.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,319,429 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,575,000 after buying an additional 1,067,049 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 6.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,473,403 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,338,000 after buying an additional 549,643 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 13.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,442,614 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,118,000 after buying an additional 402,433 shares during the period.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

