Sany Heavy Equipment International (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) Trading 3.7% Higher

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) shot up 3.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.61 and last traded at $0.61. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 6,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.55.

About Sany Heavy Equipment International (OTCMKTS:SNYYF)

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of integrated excavation machinery, integrated coal mining equipment, and coal mine transportation equipment. It operates in two segments, Mining Equipment and Logistic Equipment.

