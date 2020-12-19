Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, September 28th.

Get Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SARTF remained flat at $$414.14 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $395.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.44 and a beta of 0.49. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $190.78 and a 1-year high of $425.00.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers live cell analysis system, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.