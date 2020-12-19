Science in Sport plc (SIS.L) (LON:SIS) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $31.98

Shares of Science in Sport plc (SIS.L) (LON:SIS) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.98 and traded as high as $34.00. Science in Sport plc (SIS.L) shares last traded at $33.74, with a volume of 68,454 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of £46.58 million and a PE ratio of -8.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 32.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 32.89.

Get Science in Sport plc (SIS.L) alerts:

Science in Sport plc (SIS.L) (LON:SIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 16th. The company reported GBX (1.80) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter.

In related news, insider James Simpson purchased 27,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £9,958.32 ($13,010.61).

Science in Sport plc (SIS.L) Company Profile (LON:SIS)

Science in Sport plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes and sports enthusiasts. The company offers energy bars, gels, powders, and shots; hydration products; recovery products; protein products; supplements; and vitamins and minerals.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Science in Sport plc (SIS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science in Sport plc (SIS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.