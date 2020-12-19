Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Seaboard from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of SEB opened at $3,156.06 on Friday. Seaboard has a 12 month low of $2,614.00 and a 12 month high of $4,320.38.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $126.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Seaboard by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Seaboard by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Seaboard during the 3rd quarter worth $284,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Seaboard during the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Third Avenue Management LLC boosted its position in Seaboard by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh pork products, such as loins, tenderloins, and ribs, as well as frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

