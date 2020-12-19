Seele-N Achieves Market Cap of $8.83 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Seele-N has a total market cap of $8.83 million and $46.90 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Seele-N has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for $0.0126 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00057336 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.99 or 0.00372846 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00018146 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00026338 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 54% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 tokens. The official website for Seele-N is seele.pro. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech.

Seele-N can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

