Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,209 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,077 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $10,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 12,525.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,543,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,023,000 after purchasing an additional 20,381,220 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,199,515 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,319,414,000 after acquiring an additional 218,524 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 107.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,402,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $467,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,222 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Fortinet by 11.3% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,273,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,011,000 after acquiring an additional 129,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Fortinet by 50.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,185,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $162,669,000 after acquiring an additional 397,028 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTNT opened at $145.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.84 and its 200-day moving average is $127.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.20 and a 12-month high of $151.95.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $651.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.62 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTNT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.26.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $297,906.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,715 shares in the company, valued at $435,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,179,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,130,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,057,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,072 shares of company stock worth $2,574,189. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

