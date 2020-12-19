Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Position in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.14% of HD Supply worth $9,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in HD Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HD Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 172.8% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HDS shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on HD Supply in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HD Supply from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James cut shares of HD Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist cut shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. HD Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.56.

HDS stock opened at $55.86 on Friday. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.69 and a 12-month high of $55.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.38.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $827.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.34 million. HD Supply had a net margin of 36.62% and a return on equity of 23.16%. HD Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that HD Supply Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jana Partners Llc sold 517,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $21,582,251.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates in two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, water and wastewater treatment products, and heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

