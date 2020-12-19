Serco Group plc (SRP.L) (LON:SRP) Shares Gap Up to $120.00

Shares of Serco Group plc (SRP.L) (LON:SRP) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $120.00, but opened at $125.00. Serco Group plc (SRP.L) shares last traded at $123.80, with a volume of 2,033,215 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SRP shares. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Serco Group plc (SRP.L) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group plc (SRP.L) in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Serco Group plc (SRP.L) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 179.57 ($2.35).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.82, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 117.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 135.21. The stock has a market cap of £1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.29.

About Serco Group plc (SRP.L) (LON:SRP)

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

