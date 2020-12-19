ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) CEO Andrew N. Kattos Sells 18,000 Shares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) CEO Andrew N. Kattos sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $747,180.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS opened at $40.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.82. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $93.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.32 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 38.46% and a return on equity of 18.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

SFBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ServisFirst Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,952,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 29.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,709,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,141,000 after purchasing an additional 385,740 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 137,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,918,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Mangrove Partners purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,572,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. 54.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Further Reading: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.