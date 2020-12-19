SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Receives $11.04 Average Target Price from Analysts

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.04.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SFL shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of SFL from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded SFL from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SFL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of NYSE SFL opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. SFL has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80. The company has a market cap of $745.04 million, a PE ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.29.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $115.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.04 million. SFL had a positive return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SFL will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SFL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of SFL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in SFL in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SFL during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SFL in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 31.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore support vessels.

