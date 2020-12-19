Shard (SHARD) Price Reaches $0.0254 on Top Exchanges

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Over the last week, Shard has traded down 27.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Shard coin can now be purchased for about $0.0254 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Shard has a market cap of $507,260.57 and approximately $42.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005750 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Shard

SHARD is a coin. Shard’s total supply is 25,391,088 coins and its circulating supply is 20,005,832 coins. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io.

Shard Coin Trading

Shard can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shard using one of the exchanges listed above.

