Sharder Market Cap Hits $390,885.68 (SS)

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. Sharder has a total market capitalization of $390,885.68 and approximately $26,128.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sharder token can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Sharder has traded 36.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00058992 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.37 or 0.00404592 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004296 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017513 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00026974 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 75% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Sharder Profile

Sharder (CRYPTO:SS) is a token. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 tokens. The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sharder’s official website is sharder.org. Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain. The official message board for Sharder is medium.com/@SharderChain.

Buying and Selling Sharder

Sharder can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sharder should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sharder using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

