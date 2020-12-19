SHIELD (XSH) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. SHIELD has a total market cap of $122,109.86 and approximately $2.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SHIELD has traded up 29.1% against the U.S. dollar. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About SHIELD

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SHIELD Coin Trading

SHIELD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

