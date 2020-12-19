Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCVL. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Shoe Carnival stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.37. The company had a trading volume of 207,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,683. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.70 and a 200 day moving average of $31.76. The firm has a market cap of $512.96 million, a PE ratio of 49.82 and a beta of 1.28. Shoe Carnival has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $40.15.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.39. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $274.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Shoe Carnival will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCVL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 105,555 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Shoe Carnival in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in Shoe Carnival in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 411.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 45,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 576.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 354,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,381,000 after purchasing an additional 302,266 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, and wallets.

