Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) Given a €48.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Independent Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €43.00 ($50.59).

ETR:SHL opened at €41.68 ($49.04) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €38.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €40.14. Siemens Healthineers AG has a 52-week low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a 52-week high of €47.27 ($55.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion and a PE ratio of 29.28.

Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

