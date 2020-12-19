Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) Given a €52.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SHL. Barclays set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Independent Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) target price on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €43.00 ($50.59).

Get Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR SHL opened at €41.68 ($49.04) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.28. Siemens Healthineers AG has a one year low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a one year high of €47.27 ($55.61). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €38.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €40.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

About Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F)

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.