Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Price Target Raised to $4.80 at CIBC

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) had its price target boosted by CIBC from $3.50 to $4.80 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of Sierra Metals stock opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. Sierra Metals has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $3.43.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $73.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.55 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sierra Metals stock. Cooperman Leon G grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) by 254.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 802,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576,583 shares during the quarter. Cooperman Leon G owned 0.49% of Sierra Metals worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

