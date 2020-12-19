SIGA Technologies (OTCMKTS:SIGA) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SIGA Technologies (OTCMKTS:SIGA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised SIGA Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

SIGA Technologies stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day moving average of $6.74. SIGA Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $8.10.

SIGA Technologies (OTCMKTS:SIGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.26 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 11.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 24,971 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 15.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 13,256 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 27.3% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 219,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

