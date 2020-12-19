Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Receives $14.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub lowered Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Signet Jewelers from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 388.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:SIG traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.92. 1,905,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,423,691. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.35. Signet Jewelers has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $32.22. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 2.67.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.77. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

Recommended Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.