Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2020

Equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) will report earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. Silicon Laboratories posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $2.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $221.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.08 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.55%.

SLAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.44.

SLAB traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.89. 682,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,510. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.76. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $128.88.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $113,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,080,757.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $692,626.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 426,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,181,578. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,723 in the last ninety days. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 316,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,772,000 after purchasing an additional 92,237 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $8,200,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 491.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 94,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,284,000 after purchasing an additional 78,833 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,330,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $434,189,000 after purchasing an additional 73,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1,349.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 77,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,617,000 after purchasing an additional 72,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silicon Laboratories (SLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.