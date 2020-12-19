Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) will report earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. Silicon Laboratories posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $2.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Silicon Laboratories.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $221.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.08 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.55%.

SLAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.44.

SLAB traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.89. 682,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,510. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.76. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $128.88.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $113,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,080,757.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $692,626.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 426,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,181,578. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,723 in the last ninety days. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 316,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,772,000 after purchasing an additional 92,237 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $8,200,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 491.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 94,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,284,000 after purchasing an additional 78,833 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,330,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $434,189,000 after purchasing an additional 73,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1,349.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 77,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,617,000 after purchasing an additional 72,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silicon Laboratories (SLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.