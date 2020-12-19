SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Pi Financial raised their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $17.00 to $17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James raised shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $14.75 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SilverCrest Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.68.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

NASDAQ SILV opened at $9.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.24. SilverCrest Metals has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $11.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SILV. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 119.3% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 17,640,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,871,000 after acquiring an additional 9,596,157 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the second quarter worth about $12,838,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 16.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,970,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,692,000 after acquiring an additional 848,880 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the third quarter worth about $3,325,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 103.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 288,836 shares during the last quarter.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.