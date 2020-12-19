SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SILV. Raymond James upgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Pi Financial raised their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $17.00 to $17.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $14.75 to $15.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.68.

NASDAQ:SILV opened at $9.59 on Friday. SilverCrest Metals has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $11.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.24.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILV. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 236.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

