Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Trading 16.4% Higher

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) traded up 16.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.70 and last traded at $52.94. 1,421,395 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 670% from the average session volume of 184,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.47.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, November 30th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

The company has a market cap of $959.30 million and a PE ratio of 47.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 6.64%.

In other news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 426,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $17,059,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $26,507.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,507.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 505,148 shares of company stock worth $20,133,188 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 300.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 701.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 47.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

