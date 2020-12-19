Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.69

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.69 and traded as high as $2.29. Sino-Global Shipping America shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 388,856 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average is $1.69.

Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sino-Global Shipping America had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 178.28%. The company had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sino-Global Shipping America stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) by 211.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,024 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 2.73% of Sino-Global Shipping America worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Sino-Global Shipping America Company Profile (NASDAQ:SINO)

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. provides shipping and freight logistics integrated solutions in the United States, China, and Hong Kong. Its services include shipping agency services, such as loading/discharging and protective agency services; inland transportation management, and container trucking services.

