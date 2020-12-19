Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

SNBR has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Sleep Number from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Sleep Number from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered Sleep Number from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sleep Number from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.67.

SNBR opened at $82.74 on Friday. Sleep Number has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.16.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.73. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $531.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sleep Number will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 3,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $209,008.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,284,788.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Melissa Barra sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $341,658.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,156 shares of company stock valued at $7,196,884 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Sleep Number in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 28.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 6.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

