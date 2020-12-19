Smith Barney Citigroup Increases Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target to $34.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its target price raised by Smith Barney Citigroup from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

INVH has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Invitation Homes from a sell rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Invitation Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.47.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $28.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.00, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.80. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $32.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.77 and a 200-day moving average of $28.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $459.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.08 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. Research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 32.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.2% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 29.2% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

