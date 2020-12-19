Smith Barney Citigroup Raises Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Price Target to $26.50

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) had its target price increased by Smith Barney Citigroup from $25.00 to $26.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised Sculptor Capital Management from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.10.

Sculptor Capital Management stock opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. Sculptor Capital Management has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $28.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.27. Sculptor Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 65.07% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. Equities analysts predict that Sculptor Capital Management will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 7.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the third quarter worth $131,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $391,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 40,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

