SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.55

Shares of SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.55 and traded as high as $4.90. SMTC shares last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 252,520 shares trading hands.

SMTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of SMTC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SMTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of SMTC from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SMTC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $137.97 million, a PE ratio of -48.90 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.55.

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $99.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.50 million. SMTC had a positive return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SMTC Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SMTC by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 491,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in SMTC by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SMTC by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SMTC by 550.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SMTC by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 243,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

About SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX)

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.

