Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Upgraded to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $57.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a sector underperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.75.

NYSE SQM opened at $47.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.25, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $48.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.38 and a 200 day moving average of $34.31.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $452.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.70 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 12.43%. Equities analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Sprott Inc. purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter worth approximately $262,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter worth approximately $321,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 21.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 485,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,752,000 after acquiring an additional 86,545 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 225,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.61% of the company’s stock.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

