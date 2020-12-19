Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SOGO opened at $8.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.25, a PEG ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.49. Sogou has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $8.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.41.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $216.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.70 million. Sogou had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 2.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sogou will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOGO. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sogou during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,727,000. Omni Partners LLP acquired a new position in Sogou during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,809,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sogou during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,846,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sogou by 68,239.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 615,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after buying an additional 614,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sogou during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,797,000. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sogou Company Profile

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

