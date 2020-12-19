Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Receives $7.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.17.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLDB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $5.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Solid Biosciences stock remained flat at $$7.32 during trading on Friday. 3,294,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,768. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Solid Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $7.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.08. The company has a market cap of $442.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.09.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.