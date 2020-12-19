Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

SHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $33.50 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.44.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

NYSE SHC opened at $26.96 on Tuesday. Sotera Health has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $29.00.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the United States and internationally. Its sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; and lab services comprise analytical chemistry, medical device, and pharmaceutical lab testing, as well as microbiology testing.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.