Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Purchased by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,958 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $348,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 575,119 shares of the airline’s stock worth $21,567,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 60,853 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 6,532 shares in the last quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 37,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 344,832 shares of the airline’s stock worth $11,786,000 after buying an additional 92,589 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $709,768.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,735.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $46.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.40. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83. The company has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

