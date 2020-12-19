Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Southwest Airlines from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.38.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Shares of LUV traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $46.03. 8,398,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,709,903. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.40. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $58.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post -6.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $709,768.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,735.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.