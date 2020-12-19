Sparkle Loyalty Hits One Day Volume of $6,446.00 (SPRKL)

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. One Sparkle Loyalty token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0501 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sparkle Loyalty has traded up 35.9% against the U.S. dollar. Sparkle Loyalty has a total market capitalization of $514,883.78 and $6,446.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sparkle Loyalty alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00022736 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00140136 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $179.51 or 0.00746939 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00175133 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.21 or 0.00367042 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00076044 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00118120 BTC.

Sparkle Loyalty Profile

Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,272,566 tokens. Sparkle Loyalty’s official website is sparkleloyalty.io.

Sparkle Loyalty Token Trading

Sparkle Loyalty can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sparkle Loyalty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sparkle Loyalty using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sparkle Loyalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sparkle Loyalty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.