SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSE:SHM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSE:SHM) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th.

SHM opened at $49.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.80. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.04 and a one year high of $50.08.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Capital Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman Short Term Municipal Bond ETF seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Lehman Brothers Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index .The Index is a rules-based, market-value weighted index consisting of publicly traded municipal bonds that cover the United States dollar-denominated, short-term tax exempt bond market, including state and local general obligation bonds.

