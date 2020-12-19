SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.14% of SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 23,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 52.4% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 22.5% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000.

SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock opened at $92.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.27. SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.30 and a fifty-two week high of $92.41.

