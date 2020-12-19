Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.71

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.71 and traded as high as $14.06. Special Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $13.95, with a volume of 22,728 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.20.

Get Special Opportunities Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th were issued a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Special Opportunities Fund stock. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,833 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.72% of Special Opportunities Fund worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 46.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:SPE)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.