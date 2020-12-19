Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Major Shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc Sells 14,933 Shares of Stock

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 14,933 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $278,052.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Aquilo Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 9th, Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 125,900 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $1,733,643.00.

On Wednesday, November 4th, Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 72,500 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total transaction of $1,033,850.00.

On Friday, November 6th, Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 174,100 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $2,453,069.00.

NASDAQ:SPRO opened at $17.70 on Friday. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $19.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average is $13.11. The firm has a market cap of $481.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.64.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.05. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 715.20% and a negative return on equity of 103.39%. The company had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 768.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 82,587 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $597,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SPRO shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Spero Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

